The music industry wants legislation to protect musicians from deepfake audio and video content masquerading as the real thing. This week, there’s a high-profile example of what they’re so concerned about.

Some deepfaked sexually-explicit images of Taylor Swift went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with The Verge reporting that one of the most popular was viewed more than 45m times before its poster’s account was suspended.

404 Media investigated, and found that the images appeared to originate in a group on messaging app Telegram “dedicated to making non-consensual AI generated sexual images of women”.

It also claimed that the group were using a tool created by Microsoft to make the images. Microsoft and X have yet to comment at the time of writing.

This is all troubling – and as TechCrunch pointed out, this is an issue that is going to affect female stars particularly (“about 96% of deepfakes are pornographic, and they almost always feature women”).

One encouraging thing, though, was how Swift’s fans quickly came together to try to drown out the deepfakes with their own posts, leading to ‘PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT’ trending on X.

The music industry wants regulators and legislators to crack down on deepfakes, but mobilising fans to help could also be an important step.