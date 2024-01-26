Online safety firm Qustodio has published a report based on a survey of more than 400,000 families with children aged 4-18, focusing on the latter’s online habits.

Among the findings: 19.6% of these young people used OpenAI’s tools in 2023, making its site the 18th most-visited website for this demographic. That’s largely about its ChatGPT tool, although OpenAI is also behind the DALL-E image-generating AI.

Meanwhile, the average 4-18 year-old spent one hour 52 minutes a day using TikTok last year, although in some countries that was even more: two hours and seven minutes for British kids for example.

Even that is put into the shade by Roblox, where children averaged two hours 10 minutes a day.

As for video services, YouTube remains the most popular: 63% of children use it for an average of 70 minutes per day according to the study – although 63% sounds a bit lower than we’d expect, even – ahead of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and Twitch.

Alas, music is only mentioned once in the report, and that’s in connection with the popularity of mobile game Magic Tiles 3 rather than streaming.