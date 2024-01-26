Last year Warner Music group announced a partnership with blockchain firm Polygon Labs to run a web3 music accelerator together. Now they have revealed the first two startups chosen to participate.

Mith is the latest superfan-focused startup that already counts Jack Harlow as its pilot client. It’s about building communities with rewards, commerce, membership subscriptions and more.

The second startup is Muus Collective, which is working on fashion-focused games and experiences. Its first will be a fashion game coming out in the second quarter of this year, with digital collectibles and rewards also a big part of its strategy. Paris Hilton is one of its advisers too.

WMG and Polygon said that they received more than 120 applications from the accelerator’s first call.

WMG has been one of the most active labels when it comes to web3 deals and experiments, from investing in fashion-focused virtual items startup DressX to launching a Notorious B.I.G. game in virtual world The Sandbox.