Have you heard the latest hour-long special from the late comedian George Carlin? And by ‘the late’ we don’t mean he arrived on stage half an hour after he was billed.

Carlin died in 2008, but an AI replica of his voice was used to create the ‘new’ show, complete with a laughter track. The downside? Unlike some AI-replica projects, this was not sanctioned by his estate, and now it is suing the creators of the video.

“I understand and share the desire for more George Carlin. I, too, want more time with my father. But it is ridiculous to proclaim he has been ‘resurrected’ with AI,” said his daughter Kelly Carlin in a statement, adding that the show is a “poorly-executed facsimile cobbled together by unscrupulous individuals”.

She is being supported by the Sag-Aftra union, which commented on the George Carlin special alongside its views on last week’s Taylor Swift deepfakes.

“Companies or individuals attempting to replicate an individual’s creative work for profit, publicity or clout are infringing upon intellectual property rights and devaluing the essence of human artistry,” it said.

The position of the creators appears to be that this is just an ‘impression’ of Carlin. Will that stand up in court? Pun only slightly intended.