Country artist Morgan Wallen was one of the biggest-streamed artists of 2023, but his latest-but-one release wasn’t actually released by him.

His 2015 EP ‘Stand Alone’ has been reissued by its original label Panacea Records in an expanded ’10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition’ with additional tracks.

The twist? Wallen is NOT happy about it.

“Tonight, those colleagues I parted ways with almost 10 years ago plan to release a ’10th Anniversary’ edition of Stand Alone against my wishes & include 8 unreleased songs, distributing it with the assistance of my former managers,” he wrote on X.

“For months I’ve been exploring every avenue possible to acquire the rights to this old music & keep the quality of my catalog consistent with songs I choose to release & believe in. It’s gross, greedy & an example of how the dark side of the music business can suck the soul out of artists.”

Why did we say ‘latest-but-one’ earlier though? Well, Wallen has taken a leaf out of Taylor Swift’s book, re-recording the EP’s most popular track, ‘Spin You Around’ and releasing it himself.

“Trust me, when new music is ready, you’ll hear it directly from me…”