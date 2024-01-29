This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

EarPods and phone

Tools: platforms to help you reach new audiences

Tools :: Kazm

It’s 2024 and one thing that will be on many artist’s teams’ minds will be…

Read all Tools >>

Originally from Atlanta, GA, Patrick went to Belmont University in Nashville, TN to learn the music business. In 2007 he escaped to the UK, for various reasons he can’t go into, and has been working...