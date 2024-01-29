Nature isn’t a usual news-source for Music Ally, as much as we enjoy research papers on hypothalamic oxytocin circuits, the hagfish genome and catalytic asymmetric cationic shifts of aliphatic hydrocarbons.

But here’s a new paper from South Korean researchers Yujun Park and Seongcheol Kim that’s more directly relevant for Music Ally’s readership.

‘Do artists perceive blockchain as a new revenue opportunity? A social representation study of the Korean music industry’ is a paper based on interviews with 16 South Korean artists, asking them what they think of blockchain technology.

The headline finding is… well, it’s mixed.

“While artists perceived blockchain as an opportunity to discover new era in the music industry, they were also skeptical towards the near future due to the recognition of the reality,” explained the researchers.

The artists see potential for blockchain tech to rebalance royalty distributions, protect copyrights and give them more control. However, many of the interviewees thought that these new opportunities “were realistically unlikely”.