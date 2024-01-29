It’s déjà vu all over again, as they say! Earlier this month Apple announced some changes to its US App Store rules regarding external payment links, with Spotify swiftly denouncing them as “outrageous”.

Then last week, Apple revealed changes to its ecosystem in the European Union to comply with the new Digital Markets Act, allowing alternative app stores and payment-processing systems, but with guardrails and fees attached.

Guess what? Spotify is outraged again. “As Apple has just shown the world, they don’t think the rules apply to them,” it claimed in a blog post.

“Apple is nothing if not consistent. While they have behaved badly for years, this takes the level of arrogance to an entirely new place. Under the false pretense of compliance and concessions, they put forward a new plan that is a complete and total farce.”

The post goes into depth on what Spotify thinks is farcical about Apple’s plans, including its new €0.50 fee per download for apps that get more than 1m downloads, and 17% commission on external in-app purchases.

“This equates for us to being the same or worse as under the old rules,” claimed Spotify. “With our EU Apple install base in the 100 million user range, this new tax on downloads and updates could skyrocket our customer acquisition costs, potentially increasing them tenfold.”

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek also roasted Apple in a series of tweets. “Sadly this is a classic move of an old, dominant company that believes the rules don’t apply to them. Instead of adapting and innovating, they’re twisting the situation, making it seem like the regulators are at fault,” he wrote.

Ek added that “under the new terms, we cannot afford these fees if we want to be a profitable company, so our only option is to stick with the status quo” and encouraged regulators in the EU to push back on Apple’s plans.

Apple has since released its own statement, published by 9to5Mac. “We’re happy to support the success of all developers — including Spotify, which has the most successful music streaming app in the world,” it said.

“The changes we’re sharing for apps in the European Union give developers choice — with new options to distribute iOS apps and process payments. Every developer can choose to stay on the same terms in place today. And under the new terms, more than 99% of developers would pay the same or less to Apple.”

The lobbying battle goes on, with Spotify and fellow arch-Apple-critic Epic Games united on their hatred of the new rules, and their potential impact on both companies’ future strategies and profitability.