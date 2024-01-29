SymphonyOS is the startup that makes AI-powered marketing tools for artists, independent managers, labels and other creators.

After raising $1m of pre-seed funding last August, distributors have become one of its key ways to sign up customers. We reported on its deal with UnitedMasters in September, and now it has added another, with CD Baby.

The latter’s two million creators will get a discount on SymphonyOS’s ‘Pro’ tier as part of CD Baby’s ‘Tools & Promotions’ offering.

The startup’s product is a mixture of social and streaming analytics; marketing-automation tools and a website-builder. CD Baby has been steadily building its catalogue of partner promotion tools.

SymphonyOS joins the likes of Release Plan Generator, HearNow, Show·co and Laylo on its roster.