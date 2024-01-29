When sexually-explicit (and very much deepfaked) images of Taylor Swift went viral on the platform formerly known as Twitter last week, fans were furious. Since then, others have been speaking out about the issue.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called it “alarming” and said the incident showed why “there should be legislation, obviously, to deal with this issue”.

Actors union Sag-Aftra issued its own statement describing the images as “upsetting, harmful, and deeply concerning”. It also called for legislation to support “Taylor and women everywhere who are the victims of this kind of theft of their privacy and right to autonomy”.

Reports suggested that the deepfake-makers might have used a tool created by Microsoft, and while the company has made no comment on that, its CEO Satya Nadella has addressed the Swift images.

He talked about “what I think’s our responsibility, which is all of the guardrails that we need to place around the technology so that there’s more safe content that’s being produced”.

However, he also talked about “global, societal… convergence on certain norms” as being vital too. As for X, it blocked searches for Taylor Swift’s name to “prioritize safety on this issue”. But this surely isn’t the solution – not least because it penalises the artist and their fans.