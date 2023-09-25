King’s Place, London, Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd January 2023

Music Ally Connect is a new two-day annual international music business conference which takes place on Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd January 2024 in London, a recognised hub for the global music industry. Building on the previous reputation of NY:LON Connect, this is the only high-level industry event to take place in London on an annual basis. It brings together international decision makers from across the industry to connect and discuss the key issues facing the business.