IN ASSOCIATION WITH
King’s Place, London, Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd January 2023
Music Ally Connect is a new two-day annual international music business conference which takes place on Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd January 2024 in London, a recognised hub for the global music industry. Building on the previous reputation of NY:LON Connect, this is the only high-level industry event to take place in London on an annual basis. It brings together international decision makers from across the industry to connect and discuss the key issues facing the business.
The event will feature a keynote interview with one of the most influential people in the industry Universal Music Group’s EVP and Chief Digital Officer, Michael Nash.
The event will also feature Roblox’s Head of Music Partnerships, Karibi Dagogo-Jack, in conversation with CrossBorderWorks’ Vickie Nauman.
We’re delighted to welcome on board our sponsors including overall main event sponsor JKBX; sole track sponsors Beatdapp and Vevo; partner support sponsors Amuse, The MLC, SESAC Music Group and Viberate; co-track sponsors Luminate, Orfium, Qwantum Rights Solutions, SACEM and The Orchard; end of day one reception sponsor Reed Smith; and Ally sponsors Chartmetric and Music Reports.
There will be eight tracks run over the two days, including panels, interviews and a drinks and canapés reception at the end of day one.
Confirmed conference tracks include:
- AI and music: sponsored by Orfium
- Music and gaming
- The future of music publishing: data, sponsored by Qwantum Rights Solutions and SACEM
- A greener music industry
- Streaming challenges – fraud and remuneration: sponsored by Beatdapp
- International (featuring Japan and China): sponsored by Luminate and The Orchard
- The Future of Video: sponsored by Vevo
- Innovation (featuring the Music Ally SI:X Showcase)