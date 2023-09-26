IN ASSOCIATION WITH:

JKBX, pronounced “Jukebox”, operates a technology platform that aims to unlock shared value from the things people love by offering consumers access to royalties as an asset class. By merging music appreciation with traditional investing, JKBX redefines how retail investors and music lovers interact with the songs they know and love. With a commitment to supporting artists and delivering value to investors, JKBX is set to become a transformative force in music and investing.

Beatdapp is a venture backed streaming fraud detection company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. It is transforming the process of fraud detection and royalty auditing for the music industry. Beatdapp has emerged as a leading music technology company with deep domain expertise, customer empathy, and the technical ability to solve the most challenging problems created by the explosion of streamed music consumption worldwide. Beatdapp is on a mission to become the trusted partner of streaming services, music labels, collection societies, and distributors as the leading digital supply chain infrastructure provider for the streaming economy worldwide.

Vevo is the world’s leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers. Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today’s ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world – when, where, and how fans want them.

Amuse brings simplicity to creative minds. With a game-changing approach to digital music distribution and licensing deals, we help artists take the next step while they remain in charge of their master rights. Servicing artists around the world, Amuse builds industry-leading technology to find and develop the platinum selling tracks of tomorrow. Our digital music distribution platform caters to hundreds of thousands of self-releasing artists, bringing talent to our boutique label developing a thriving catalog of signed tracks.

The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) is a nonprofit organization revolutionizing the way songwriters, publishers and other rightsholders are paid for their streaming music on digital platforms in the United States. The MLC is responsible for administering the new blanket compulsory license for the use of musical works by digital music services and collecting the mechanical royalties due under those licenses, paying songwriters, composers, lyricists and music publishers. Since beginning full operations in 2021, The MLC has distributed over $1 billion to rightsholders and has over 30,000 members. The MLC was designated by the U.S. Register of Copyrights in July 2019 in accordance with the Music Modernization Act of 2018 and is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of songwriters and representatives of music publishers.

SESAC Music Group is a global, multi-line music company that provides a wide range of data, technology and services to publishers, songwriters, composers and creators across every corner of the music industry. With its four divisions including Performing Rights, Music Services, Audiovisual Music, and Church Resources, SESAC Music Group drives efficiency in licensing for music users and is home to a wide array of world-class music companies.

Viberate provides intelligent music data analytics for labels, A&Rs, managers, agents, and other music industry professionals. Get streaming, social, radio, and other meaningful data in one place, analysed and visualised to support your business.

Luminate is the preeminent entertainment data and insights company, unleashing access to the most essential, objective, and trustworthy information across music, film and television, with data compiled from hundreds of verified sources. Today, the company maintains its more than 30-year legacy of accurate storytelling by powering the iconic Billboard music charts, while also acting as the premiere database for the television and film industries. Working closely with record labels, artists, studios, production companies, networks, tech companies, and more, Luminate offers the most valued source of comprehensive, independent, and foundational entertainment data that drives industry forward. Luminate is an independently operated company and a subsidiary of PME TopCo., a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.

Orfium is the global technology company solving the entertainment industry’s biggest challenges around digital music and broadcast rights management, cue sheets, data, and reporting. Orfium is transforming the entertainment ecosystem with industry-leading software and music reporting solutions, so whenever music is played in the world, they’re working behind the scenes to support its customers to track it, deliver the data, and help creators, rights holders, and media companies report and monetize the usage. Orfium’s team of 600+ operates from locations including LA, London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Athens.

The Orchard is a full-service music distribution company operating in more than 45 cities worldwide. The Orchard’s comprehensive artist & label services offering harnesses innovative technology, transparent data analysis, and expertise to reach fans and grow audiences. Offerings include digital and physical sales and marketing, advertising, brand partnerships, rights management, video monetization, collaborator splits and royalty accounting, publishing administration and more. Championed by an exceptional community of music lovers and experts, The Orchard empowers creators and entrepreneurs to grow and adapt in the dynamic, global industry.

QwantumRights Solutions Corp. (QRS) offers an innovative three-pronged approach covering data management, strategic consulting services, back-office tech solutions, and outsourcing services. QRS serves collective management organizations, publishers, and other rights management businesses in the arts and entertainment industry, including music and book publishing, audio-visual, graphic arts, visual arts and digital. QRS has extensive knowledge and practical experience in the rights management industry worldwide and offers solutions that can be deployed quickly for customers anywhere in the world. QRS brings the resources, relationships, knowledge and access to tools and technology that can readily address any customer’s strategic and operational needs.

Since 1851 Sacem has been leading the way for those that create: authors, composers and publishers. Voice for the creatives, trusted partner for music users, Sacem puts the spotlight on a variety of music from diverse genres. As the world leader in the collective management of authors’ rights, Sacem is the house of authors, composers and publishers in all their diversity.

Reed Smith is a dynamic international law firm dedicated to helping clients move their businesses forward. With an inclusive culture and innovative mindset, we deliver smarter, more creative legal services that drive better outcomes for our clients. Our deep industry knowledge, long-standing relationships and collaborative structure make us the go-to partner for complex disputes, transactions and regulatory matters. Our team of 3,000 people (including more than 1,700 lawyers) operate across 30 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia to drive progress for our clients, for ourselves and for our communities

Chartmetric was founded in Silicon Valley in 2016 and is the world’s most widely used market analytics platform for the music industry. Today, over 4,000 companies and tens of thousands of artists use Chartmetric to provide the data, insights and inspiration they need to make better decisions. Chartmetric helps its users discover and promote talent, as well as engaging with music listeners on a global level.

