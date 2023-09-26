Venue: Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9AG:

Kings Place is very well located for public transport. The nearest mainline railway stations are King’s Cross St. Pancras and Euston. Eurostar travellers arrive at St Pancras International. The nearest tube station is King’s Cross St. Pancras, which is on the Circle, Metropolitan, Hammersmith & City, Piccadilly, Northern and Victoria lines. There is lots of helpful advice on how to travel to Kings Place on their website. There is also information on accessibility, including a downloadable access guide, here.