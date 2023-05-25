To enquire about advertising, please contact anthony@musically.com
Job of the week
North America Marketing Manager – Warp Recordings – New York
Warp is a leading, fully-independent music and arts company. We are proud to partner with some of the most groundbreaking and influential artists working today: Aphex Twin, Yves Tumor, Nala Sinephro, Flying Lotus, Danny Brown, Kelly Moran, Squid, Kelela, Stereolab, Oneohtrix Point Never, Autechre, Nosaj Thing, Tinariwen and many more across our labels, including Warp…Read more >>
More Jobs
Music Supervisor – Red Bull Media House – Austria
Calling all Music Experts! Join our Global Music Services Team in Salzburg, Austria, in the fields of Music Supervision and Music Licensing. Red Bull Global Music Services supports the entire…
Senior Manager, Strategy & Business Development – ASCAP – New York
About ASCAP The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 900,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world’s…
Junior Physical Piracy Investigation Executive – BPI – London
The Company UK record label association the BPI owns and produces the celebrated BRIT Awards, Classic BRIT Awards & the Mercury Prize. It co-owns the Official Charts Company, certifies the…
International Marketing & Promotions Manager – Warp – London
Company Description Warp is a leading independent music company representing a small family of labels, including Warp Records, LuckyMe, On-U Sound, PLZ Make It Ruins, All Saints Records, Disciples, Roya and…
Digital Manager (FTC 9 months) – Ignition Records – London
This a temporary position to cover maternity leave and a fixed term contract of 9 months, to start ideally from early June and based in central London. This is an…
Managing Director, North America – DICE – New York
Live shows make us feel good. They’re a time to hang with our friends, discover new artists or lose ourselves on a dancefloor. We’re on a mission to bring all…
Promotions Manager – Tru Thoughts – Brighton, UK
Tru Thoughts Records are looking to add an experienced Promotions Manager to our team working on PR campaigns across print, online, radio, DJs and TV. Candidates must have at least…
Royalty Operations Manager – Revelator – Remote
ABOUT US: Revelator is a premier provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies globally. Our cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions empower music businesses to thrive in the digital age.…
Technical Distribution Manager – Revelator – Remote
ABOUT US: Revelator is a premier provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies globally. Our cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions empower music businesses to thrive in the digital age.…
Snr Account Manager – FreshTracks UK – Remote UK
Full-time // Permanent Location: Remote working in London or a TV production hub city such as Manchester, Bristol, Leeds etc. Salary: Competitive, depending on experience and location. Reporting to: Managing Director, FreshTracks…
Account Manager – FreshTracks UK – Remote UK
Full-time // Permanent Location: Remote working in London or a TV production hub city such as Manchester, Bristol, Leeds etc. Salary: Competitive, depending on experience and location. Reporting to: Managing Director, FreshTracks…
Copyright Analyst – ICE – London
ICE is a purpose-driven organisation, founded by rightsholders, for rightsholders. We exist to support songwriters, enabling societies and publishers to accurately compensate them when their work is used internationally. We…
Release Planner, Artist & Label Services – The Orchard – London
The Orchard has an immediate opening for a Release Planner to support our Artist Services Team in our London office. You will play a vital role in the creation, maintenance and delivery…
Marketing Manager – Driift – London
Driift are helping to facilitate an evolution in live music. We produce and promote world-class livestream ticketed events, while delivering all the tech solutions, production capabilities and streaming functionality required…
Senior Director, Release Management (12 Month FTC) – AWAL – London
The Senior Director of Release Management oversees the global AWAL Release Management team (2 people based in New York and 3 people based in London). The team is responsible for…
Loading…
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.