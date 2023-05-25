Sandbox is packed with the latest marketing strategies, case studies, and insider tips from the people who are making their campaigns work more effectively. It’s what you need to keep you and your team on the cutting edge!
This Guide is designed to give you a refreshed view of the broiling, turbulent sea of data on which all artists sail – and that marketers need to be able to navigate.
Andrew McMahon signed with Nettwerk Music Group in March 2023. The team explain how they lined things up for his new album.
Medallion is a platform that uses web3 technology and where artists can create digital worlds – with the aim of fostering fan communities, drive engagement, provide actionable insights, and unlock…
5K Records is a relatively small label within the Sony Music family. When the team signed the track “People” by Libianca in early December 2022, the industry was preparing for…
Pink Floyd in Australia, digital goodies from Sigur Rós, Stem Player works with J Dilla’s estate, and Squid’s interactive game.
Nigerian Afrobeats singer CKay put out his first EP in 2017 through Chocolate City and the label then entered into a partnership with Warner Music Africa in 2019 where he…
It’s crucial for artists to have a strong online presence – however, with so many platforms available, it can be challenging to know which ones are impactful and where to focus…
YouTube’s Shorts, a platform-within-a-platform that YouTube says now generates 50bn daily views. In this Guide we look at how you can get the most out of Shorts.
Behind The Single: How to market a modern collaboration Track: PinkPantheress, Ice Spice “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” (Released: 3 February 2023) Label: Warner Records UK Metrics: Peaked #2 on…
New and noteworthy campaigns from Pink Floyd, Apoki, Dice and Cari Lekebusch.
US R&B singer SZA released SOS, her second album, in December 2022. Sej Jheeta (marketing manager and A&R at RCA in the UK) and Luke Smith (digital marketing manager at…
Spotify’s recent “Stream On” event generated headlines for the unveiling of its mobile app’s new homepage, but it included a number of other product announcements that, for music marketers, are…
Josh Hubberman, CTHDRL co-founder and Jagwar Twin’s manager, explains how the campaign for the album 33 took shape.
Imagine you have a new artist release coming up. Or perhaps you’d like to announce a new show or a new merchandise addition to an artist’s shop. How are you…
Offstage is an invite-only data and analytics tool. It brings together data from different platforms (ticketing, streaming, social media etc) and provides teams with an insights tool powered by AI.
Afrobeats singer Ayra Starr released her debut album, 19 & Dangerous, in 2021 and started to build a presence outside of her home country of Nigeria, working with Mavin Records…
