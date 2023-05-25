Sandbox is packed with the latest marketing strategies, case studies, and insider tips from the people who are making their campaigns work more effectively. It’s what you need to keep you and your team on the cutting edge!

Tools :: Medallion

Medallion is a platform that uses web3 technology and where artists can create digital worlds – with the aim of fostering fan communities, drive engagement, provide actionable insights, and unlock…

Behind the Single: Libianca

5K Records is a relatively small label within the Sony Music family. When the team signed the track “People” by Libianca in early December 2022, the industry was preparing for…

Behind The Campaign :: CKay

Nigerian Afrobeats singer CKay put out his first EP in 2017 through Chocolate City and the label then entered into a partnership with Warner Music Africa in 2019 where he…

Tools :: Immensity

It’s crucial for artists to have a strong online presence – however, with so many platforms available, it can be challenging to know which ones are impactful and where to focus…

The Sandbox Guide to… YouTube Shorts

YouTube’s Shorts, a platform-within-a-platform that YouTube says now generates 50bn daily views. In this Guide we look at how you can get the most out of Shorts.

To access…

Behind The Campaign :: SZA

US R&B singer SZA released SOS, her second album, in December 2022. Sej Jheeta (marketing manager and A&R at RCA in the UK) and Luke Smith (digital marketing manager at…

Tools :: Laylo

Imagine you have a new artist release coming up. Or perhaps you’d like to announce a new show or a new merchandise addition to an artist’s shop. How are you…

Tools :: Offstage

Offstage is an invite-only data and analytics tool. It brings together data from different platforms (ticketing, streaming, social media etc) and provides teams with an insights tool powered by AI.

Behind The Campaign :: Ayra Starr

Afrobeats singer Ayra Starr released her debut album, 19 & Dangerous, in 2021 and started to build a presence outside of her home country of Nigeria, working with Mavin Records…

